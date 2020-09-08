The Hockey News Podcast: How close are the Canucks to a Stanley Cup?

Is Vancouver ready to be a top-tier contender next season? Which goaltender should Vegas keep: Lehner or Fleury? And more.

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- With Brayden Point playing at an all-world level and the Lightning facing salary-cap problems this summer, is there any scenario in which Tampa and captain Steven Stamkos agree to move on from each other?

- What will it take for the New York Islanders to earn prognosticators' respect? Can they rally from their Game-1 humiliation against Tampa?

- What should Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon do about his goaltending this off-season: keep Robin Lehner, keep Marc-Andre Fleury or try to retain both?

- After such an encouraging playoff run, how close are the Vancouver Canucks to a Stanley Cup?

- Is there any validity to the Patrik Laine trade talk? Which teams could be good fits for him?

- Listener mailbag, including: Which active player would make the best coach?

And much more!

