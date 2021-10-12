The Hockey News Podcast: How to Solve the Brady Tkachuk Dilemma
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
- The Ottawa Senators are on the verge of starting their season without star RFA left winger Brady Tkachuk. What must GM Pierre Dorion due to get Tkachuk signed?
- The Montreal Canadiens sign center Nick Suzuki to an eight-year contract at a $7.875-million AAV. Who wins the deal?
- The Seattle Kraken name defenseman Mark Giordano captain. Does it make sense to give the 'C' to a pending UFA?
- The New York Rangers sign center Mika Zibanejad to an eight-year extension at an $8.5-million AAV. Was it a smart decision?
- The Toronto Maple Leafs will open 2021-22 minus center Auston Matthews (wrist) and left winger Ilya Mikheyev (thumb). Are they in danger of stumbling out of the gate?
- Ten women will work as officials in the AHL this season. How long until we see women officiating NHL games?
- Listener mailbag, including: how will the Montreal Canadiens fare without Carey Price?
And more!
