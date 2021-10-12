The Hockey News Podcast: How to Solve the Brady Tkachuk Dilemma

Brady Tkachuk (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:



- The Ottawa Senators are on the verge of starting their season without star RFA left winger Brady Tkachuk. What must GM Pierre Dorion due to get Tkachuk signed?



- The Montreal Canadiens sign center Nick Suzuki to an eight-year contract at a $7.875-million AAV. Who wins the deal?



- The Seattle Kraken name defenseman Mark Giordano captain. Does it make sense to give the 'C' to a pending UFA?



- The New York Rangers sign center Mika Zibanejad to an eight-year extension at an $8.5-million AAV. Was it a smart decision?



- The Toronto Maple Leafs will open 2021-22 minus center Auston Matthews (wrist) and left winger Ilya Mikheyev (thumb). Are they in danger of stumbling out of the gate?



- Ten women will work as officials in the AHL this season. How long until we see women officiating NHL games?



- Listener mailbag, including: how will the Montreal Canadiens fare without Carey Price?



And more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Player.FM

Listen on TuneIn

Listen on Luminary

Listen on PodBay

Listen on Bullhorn

Listen on Breaker

Listen on Podfriend

Listen on PodKnife

Listen on Podhero