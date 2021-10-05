The Hockey News Podcast: Is Robin Lehner the Hero Hockey Needs?

Does the NHL need more people as honest as Lehner? Should we feel sorry for Josh Archibald? Can we take away anything meaningful from the pre-season? And more.

Robin Lehner (Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner calls out the NHL on several controversial topics, from distributing drugs to the Buffalo Sabres' handling of injuries. Is what he's doing good for the sport?



- Edmonton Oilers right winger Josh Archibald's season and career are in jeopardy due to myocarditis after he contracted COVID-19. Should we feel sorry for him, or is his cautionary tale important?



- The Prince Albert Raiders apologize after unveiling a third jersey depicting a racist logo. Why do sports teams keep making the same mistakes?



- Breaking down the new contracts for the Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes: thumbs up or thumbs down?



- Finding meaningful storylines to get excited about from the NHL pre-season



- Listener mailbag: Rocket Richard Trophy darkhorses



And more!



Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Player.FM

Listen on TuneIn

Listen on Luminary

Listen on PodBay

Listen on Bullhorn

Listen on Breaker

Listen on Podfriend

Listen on PodKnife

Listen on Podhero