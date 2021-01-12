The Hockey News Podcast: Predictions for the 2020-21 Season

Who will take home the Stanley Cup and major individual awards this season? And more.

Cale Makar and Brayden Point (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Podcast with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- Predicting winners and dark horses for the Stanley Cup

- Predicting winners and dark horses for the Hart, Art Ross, Rocket Richard, Norris, Vezina and Calder Trophies

- Evander Kane files for bankruptcy, is $26.8 million in debt. How does this happen to a pro athlete?

- Corey Crawford retires. Is he a Hall of Famer?

- NBC Sports fires Mike Milbury and hires Mike Babcock. Is it a tone-deaf hire or does Babcock deserve a new opportunity?

- Listener mailbag, including: which coach has the worst job security to open the season?

And more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

​Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Player.FM

Listen on TuneIn

Listen on Luminary

Listen on PodBay

Listen on Bullhorn

Listen on Breaker

Listen on Podfriend

Listen on PodKnife

Listen on Podhero