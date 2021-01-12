SI.com
The Hockey News Podcast: Predictions for the 2020-21 Season

Who will take home the Stanley Cup and major individual awards this season? And more.
Author:
Publish date:
USATSI_14057218

This week on The Hockey News Podcast with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- Predicting winners and dark horses for the Stanley Cup

- Predicting winners and dark horses for the Hart, Art Ross, Rocket Richard, Norris, Vezina and Calder Trophies

- Evander Kane files for bankruptcy, is $26.8 million in debt. How does this happen to a pro athlete?

- Corey Crawford retires. Is he a Hall of Famer?

- NBC Sports fires Mike Milbury and hires Mike Babcock. Is it a tone-deaf hire or does Babcock deserve a new opportunity?

- Listener mailbag, including: which coach has the worst job security to open the season?

And more!

