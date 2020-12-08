SI.com
The Hockey News Podcast: Should the IIHF Scrap the 2021 World Juniors?

Should the IIHF cancel the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns? Is it feasible for NHL teams to play their home schedules outdoors this season? And more.
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini fires anthem singer Mark Donnelly in a tweet for performing at an anti-mask rally. Was it a fair decision or not?

- COVID-19 is decimating world-junior rosters and even reaching the coaching ranks and IIHF administration now. Is it too soon to stage this tournament? Does the IIHF have to consider scrapping it for this year?

- Many NHL teams are exploring the idea of outdoor games as part of their regular home schedules this season. A legit proposition or a sign of doomed times?

- Seven NHL teams get to start their training camps early after failing to qualify for the 2019-20 bubble tournament: Anaheim, Buffalo, Detroit, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Ottawa and San Jose. Which of these teams will fare the best in 2020-21?

- Listener mailbag, including: What are some alternative ways to make money if the NHL can't get fans in seats this season?

And more!

