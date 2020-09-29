The Hockey News Podcast: Should We Take The Jack Eichel Trade Talk Seriously?
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
- The Tampa Bay Lightning are 2020 Stanley Cup champions. Do they have a chance to win back to back titles?
- Victor Hedman wins the Conn Smythe Trophy. Is he already a Hall of Famer?
- Is it time to worry about Steven Stamkos' career given his repeated injury woes?
- Can the Dallas Stars contend again next year, or was their 2020 run a fluke?
- Is there any truth to the Jack Eichel trade talk? Would you trade the Alexis Lafreniere pick and more for him if you were the New York Rangers?
- Which player(s) might be traded between now and draft day next week?
- Listener mailbag, including: who is a good NHL comparable for Lafreniere?
And more!
