The Hockey News Podcast: Should We Take The Jack Eichel Trade Talk Seriously?

Is there any chance the Sabres actually trade their star? Can the Lightning contend for the Stanley Cup again next year? And much more.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
USATSI_14101999

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- The Tampa Bay Lightning are 2020 Stanley Cup champions. Do they have a chance to win back to back titles?

- Victor Hedman wins the Conn Smythe Trophy. Is he already a Hall of Famer?

- Is it time to worry about Steven Stamkos' career given his repeated injury woes?

- Can the Dallas Stars contend again next year, or was their 2020 run a fluke?

- Is there any truth to the Jack Eichel trade talk? Would you trade the Alexis Lafreniere pick and more for him if you were the New York Rangers?

- Which player(s) might be traded between now and draft day next week?

- Listener mailbag, including: who is a good NHL comparable for Lafreniere?

And more!

