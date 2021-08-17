August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

The Hockey News Podcast: Summer Mailbag Edition (Part 2)

Ryan Kennedy answers all your questions on this special mailbag edition of The Hockey News Podcast, including whether or not Carter Hart can bounce back, if the Senators close to being a Stanley Cup contender and more.
Author:
Publish date:
Carter Hart

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writer Ryan Kennedy:

It's a special all-mailbag edition for the dog days of summer! Listener questions include:

- A rookie ready to shine

- Are the Senators close to being a Stanley Cup contender?

- Which player needs to have a make-it-or-break-it-year?

- Who is the most underpaid goaltender right now?

And more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Player.FM

Listen on TuneIn

Listen on Luminary

Listen on PodBay

Listen on Bullhorn

Listen on Breaker

Listen on Podfriend

Listen on PodKnife

Listen on Podhero

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_15996363_168393426_lowres
Play
News

Riley Sheahan is Finding His Balance

The free agent center has started a podcast to talk about mental health, something that is very important to him.

Tomas Hertl
Play
News

Will This Be Tomas Hertl's Final Season With the Sharks?

With Tomas Hertl eligible for unrestricted free agent status next summer, he could face a difficult decision. The Sharks are overdue for a rebuild, but will Hertl be part of it?

E86b0jzWUAUp_Va
Play
News

Rangers Fans Buy Billboard in Buffalo to Urge Sabres to Trade Jack Eichel

As if Buffalo Sabres fans weren't tired of hearing about all the Jack Eichel drama these days.