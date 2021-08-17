The Hockey News Podcast: Summer Mailbag Edition (Part 2)
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writer Ryan Kennedy:
It's a special all-mailbag edition for the dog days of summer! Listener questions include:
- A rookie ready to shine
- Are the Senators close to being a Stanley Cup contender?
- Which player needs to have a make-it-or-break-it-year?
- Who is the most underpaid goaltender right now?
And more!
