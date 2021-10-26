October 26, 2021
The Hockey News Podcast: Time for the Maple Leafs to Panic?
The Hockey News Podcast: Time for the Maple Leafs to Panic?

How worried should Toronto be about its slow start? Are the Blackhawks doomed? How many points does Connor McDavid get this year? And more.
USATSI_17028526

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- The Chicago Blackhawks are the first team in 40-plus years to go six games without holding a lead to open a season. Are they fixable? Do they need a coaching change?

- The Toronto Maple Leafs stumble to a 2-4-1 start. Is it time to panic, or is it much ado about nothing?

- Connor McDavid opens his season with 13 points in five games. How many will he finish with in 2021-22?

- Canada narrows its list of men's Olympic goaltending candidates to six. Who are the best bets to make the team for Beijing?

- Listener questions, including: Is McDavid the best player of all-time if we don't adjust for era?

And more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Player.FM

Listen on TuneIn

Listen on Luminary

Listen on PodBay

Listen on Bullhorn

Listen on Breaker

Listen on Podfriend

Listen on PodKnife

Listen on Podhero

