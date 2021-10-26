The Hockey News Podcast: Time for the Maple Leafs to Panic?

John Tavares (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- The Chicago Blackhawks are the first team in 40-plus years to go six games without holding a lead to open a season. Are they fixable? Do they need a coaching change?

- The Toronto Maple Leafs stumble to a 2-4-1 start. Is it time to panic, or is it much ado about nothing?



- Connor McDavid opens his season with 13 points in five games. How many will he finish with in 2021-22?



- Canada narrows its list of men's Olympic goaltending candidates to six. Who are the best bets to make the team for Beijing?



- Listener questions, including: Is McDavid the best player of all-time if we don't adjust for era?

And more!

