The Hockey News Podcast: Time for the Maple Leafs to Panic?
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
- The Chicago Blackhawks are the first team in 40-plus years to go six games without holding a lead to open a season. Are they fixable? Do they need a coaching change?
- The Toronto Maple Leafs stumble to a 2-4-1 start. Is it time to panic, or is it much ado about nothing?
- Connor McDavid opens his season with 13 points in five games. How many will he finish with in 2021-22?
- Canada narrows its list of men's Olympic goaltending candidates to six. Who are the best bets to make the team for Beijing?
- Listener questions, including: Is McDavid the best player of all-time if we don't adjust for era?
And more!
