The Hockey News Podcast: Was Returning to Michigan the Right Move for Owen Power?

Was No. 1 overall pick Power smart to delay his Sabres debut? Where do Henrik Lundqvist and Hilary Knight rank among the all-time greats? And more.

University of Michigan Photography

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- Henrik Lundqvist retires. Where does he rank among the best all-time goaltenders?

- Defenseman and reigning No. 1 overall draft pick Owen Powers opts for another year at Michigan rather than joining the Buffalo Sabres. Is it a smart decision?

- Vladimir Tarasenko and Evgeny Kuznetsov remain with their respective clubs but are still more likely than not to be traded. Which teams are the best fits?

- More and more NHL teams are announcing plans to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests to attend games in 2021-22. Is the policy too lenient?

- Hilary Knight sets the all-time goals record at the women's worlds. Where does she rank among greatest players ever?

- Lightning round: predictions for the 2021-22 NHL season

- Listener mailbag, including: which goalie younger than 25 is most likely to have his number retired someday?

And more!

