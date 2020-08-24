The Hockey News Podcast: What's Next for Marc-Andre Fleury?
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
- The Capitals have fired coach Todd Reirden. Was he to blame? Who are the best candidates to replace him?
- Agent Allan Walsh's dramatic tweet puts his client, Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, in the spotlight. Did Fleury know it was coming? Will he have a new team next season?
- Should NBC walk away from Mike Milbury for good? When will hockey culture have its reckoning?
- Is it time to blow up the Calgary Flames and trade some of their stars?
- Updating our Stanley Cup picks
- Listener mailbag, including: Ranking the Canadian teams for the next five years
And more!
