The Hockey News Podcast: What's Next for Marc-Andre Fleury?

Where will 'Flower' tend goal in 2020-21? Who are some ideal candidates to replace Todd Reirden in D.C.? Can hockey culture learn from Mike Milbury's hurtful comments? And more.

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- The Capitals have fired coach Todd Reirden. Was he to blame? Who are the best candidates to replace him?

- Agent Allan Walsh's dramatic tweet puts his client, Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, in the spotlight. Did Fleury know it was coming? Will he have a new team next season?

- Should NBC walk away from Mike Milbury for good? When will hockey culture have its reckoning?

- Is it time to blow up the Calgary Flames and trade some of their stars?

- Updating our Stanley Cup picks

- Listener mailbag, including: Ranking the Canadian teams for the next five years

And more!





Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean