The Hockey News Podcast: What's the Point of Banning Bodychecking?

Would banning hits in the OHL accomplish anything for COVID-19 safety? Is Mitchell Miller's hockey life over? Will the Kraken clean up in the expansion draft? And more.

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- The OHL may ban bodychecking as a result of an Ontario government ruling prohibiting physical contact. Would that plan actually reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure, though?

- The Arizona Coyotes and the University of North Dakota have dropped Mitchell Miller in light of the news about his racism and assault on Isaiah Meyer-Crothers. Will Miller ever get another chance in competitive hockey? Should he?

- Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis says the flat salary cap could benefit his team in the expansion draft. Could Seattle duplicate Vegas' instant success?

- The NHL's priority is a full 82-game schedule in 2021-22, Seattle's inaugural campaign. Is it worth "punting" the 2020-21 season and keeping it short and safe in the name of protecting 2021-22?

- The Sedins will have to wait until 2022 to be Hall of Fame inductees after the 2020 class has been pushed to 2021. Who might join the Sedins as 2022 inductees?

- Listener mailbag, including: Who takes a bigger step back…the Blues or the Bruins?

And more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

​Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Play Music

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean