The Hockey News Podcast: When is the NHL Going to Return?

Are we going to get an NHL season? Will the NWHL bubble be a success? What about the kids? All that and more on this week's edition of The Hockey News Podcast.

This week on the podcast with Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell:

- NHL and NHLPA - what's the deal? Are we going to get this season going or what?

- The NWHL is heading into a bubble for a concentrated season. What do we think of this?

- Tampa Bay re-signs Mikhail Sergachev, but is now over the cap with Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak still unsigned. Is dealing Tyler Johnson going to be enough? And what will that cost?

- COVID-19 has shut down a lot of local teams and leagues, but businesses and schools are still open to the public nearly everywhere in North America. Is minor hockey getting a raw deal?

And more!

