The Hockey News Podcast: When is the NHL Going to Return?

Are we going to get an NHL season? Will the NWHL bubble be a success? What about the kids? All that and more on this week's edition of The Hockey News Podcast.
This week on the podcast with Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell:

- NHL and NHLPA - what's the deal? Are we going to get this season going or what?

- The NWHL is heading into a bubble for a concentrated season. What do we think of this?

- Tampa Bay re-signs Mikhail Sergachev, but is now over the cap with Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak still unsigned. Is dealing Tyler Johnson going to be enough? And what will that cost?

- COVID-19 has shut down a lot of local teams and leagues, but businesses and schools are still open to the public nearly everywhere in North America. Is minor hockey getting a raw deal?

And more!

QMJHL Players Look Destined to Once Again Be Bubble Boys

The Quebec League postponed almost as many games as it played, then shut down a month early trying to play the conventional format and appears headed for bubble play again.

QMJHL Shuts Down, Canadian University Team Has 18 Cases

The prospects of the NHL being able to play anything resembling a normal season took another hit when the Quebec League decided to start its Christmas break 19 days early and the Mount Royal Cougars had 18 positive cases of COVID-19.

Team USA's World Junior Camp is Set

The Americans are looking for revenge after falling early in last year's tournament. And they have the firepower to make it happen.