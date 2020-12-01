The Hockey News Podcast: When is the NHL Going to Return?
This week on the podcast with Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell:
- NHL and NHLPA - what's the deal? Are we going to get this season going or what?
- The NWHL is heading into a bubble for a concentrated season. What do we think of this?
- Tampa Bay re-signs Mikhail Sergachev, but is now over the cap with Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak still unsigned. Is dealing Tyler Johnson going to be enough? And what will that cost?
- COVID-19 has shut down a lot of local teams and leagues, but businesses and schools are still open to the public nearly everywhere in North America. Is minor hockey getting a raw deal?
And more!
