The Hockey News Podcast: Where Does Zdeno Chara Rank Among All-time Defensemen?

Will Chara retire as a top-20 blueliner ever? Is the Bruins' Stanley Cup window closed? What should the NHL do next to promote equality? And more.

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

This week on The Hockey News Podcast with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- The Boston Bruins lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. Afterward, David Krejci expresses sadness over the core group running out of years. Has Boston's Stanley Cup window closed?

- Zdeno Chara, 43, hasn’t made a decision on retirement. Where does he rank all-time among NHL defensemen?

- The Colorado Avalanche stay alive with a goaltending tandem of…Michael Hutchinson and Hunter Miska? Can the Avs come back to beat the Dallas Stars? Who should start in net if Pavel Francouz is healthy enough to play?

- Picking our Conn Smythe Trophy winners for the first half of the playoffs

- The NHL players stood up against racism last week. The NHL merely reacted. What must the league do in the future to be more proactive about promoting equality?

- Listener mailbag, including: trying to talk Buffalo Sabres fans off the ledge

And more!

