The Hockey News Podcast: Where will Matt Murray Play Next Season?
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ken Campbell and Ryan Kennedy:
- The Tampa Bay Lightning have evened the Stanley Cup final 1-1 with the Dallas Stars. Who has the upper hand going forward?
- Steven Stamkos is skating and close to a return. Is there a risk of hurting the team if he comes back too soon, though?
- Gary Bettman wants an 82-game schedule for 2020-21. Is that really possible?
- Leon Draisaitl wins the Hart Trophy as league MVP. Is he the right choice, or was another player more valuable to his team in 2019-20?
- Listener mailbag, including: where will Matt Murray end up?
