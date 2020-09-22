The Hockey News Podcast: Where will Matt Murray Play Next Season?

Will Murray tend goal for a new team? Is Gary Bettman's idea for a full season a pipe dream? How soon is too soon for a Steven Stamkos return? And more.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ken Campbell and Ryan Kennedy:

- The Tampa Bay Lightning have evened the Stanley Cup final 1-1 with the Dallas Stars. Who has the upper hand going forward?

- Steven Stamkos is skating and close to a return. Is there a risk of hurting the team if he comes back too soon, though?

- Gary Bettman wants an 82-game schedule for 2020-21. Is that really possible?

- Leon Draisaitl wins the Hart Trophy as league MVP. Is he the right choice, or was another player more valuable to his team in 2019-20?

- Listener mailbag, including: where will Matt Murray end up?

And more!

