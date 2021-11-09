Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
The Hockey News Podcast: Who Replaces Jack Eichel on the Trade Block?

Which player(s) will generate the most rumor-mill buzz going forward? Were the Blackhawks right to fire Jeremy Colliton? And more.
USATSI_11772027

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- Grading the Jack Eichel trade for the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres

- With Eichel dealt, who takes over as the hottest name in the trade-rumor mill now?

- Did Jeremy Colliton deserve to be fired as the Chicago Blackhawks' head coach?

- What will happen to Don Fehr now that the NHLPA board has approved an independent investigation into how Kyle Beach's allegations were handled in 2010?

- Alex Ovechkin catches Brett Hull for fourth all-time in goals. Will Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky for No. 1?

- What is the biggest on-ice surprise after one month of the NHL season?

- Listener questions, including: should the Boston Bruins be buyers or sellers?

And more!

Pittsburgh Penguins Settle Lawsuit with ex-AHL Assistant Coach, Wife

The lawsuit filed against the Pittsburgh Penguins by Erin Skalde and Jarrod Skalde, a former assistant coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will not be going to court, with both parties announcing on Tuesday morning that they have decided to settle.

1 hour ago
Eichel Ready for Surgery, Recovery Expected to Take 3 Months

Jack Eichel said he is relieved the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights is behind him and he is looking forward to being on the ice with his new team, even though it may take about three months.

2 hours ago
Maple Leafs' Slow Start Frustrates Keefe in Loss to Kings

The Toronto Maple Leafs allowed the Los Angeles Kings to get to their net early and Sheldon Keefe is tired of riding 'the wave'.

10 hours ago