The Hockey News Podcast: Who Replaces Jack Eichel on the Trade Block?
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
- Grading the Jack Eichel trade for the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres
- With Eichel dealt, who takes over as the hottest name in the trade-rumor mill now?
- Did Jeremy Colliton deserve to be fired as the Chicago Blackhawks' head coach?
- What will happen to Don Fehr now that the NHLPA board has approved an independent investigation into how Kyle Beach's allegations were handled in 2010?
- Alex Ovechkin catches Brett Hull for fourth all-time in goals. Will Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky for No. 1?
- What is the biggest on-ice surprise after one month of the NHL season?
- Listener questions, including: should the Boston Bruins be buyers or sellers?
And more!
