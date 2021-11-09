The Hockey News Podcast: Who Replaces Jack Eichel on the Trade Block?

Which player(s) will generate the most rumor-mill buzz going forward? Were the Blackhawks right to fire Jeremy Colliton? And more.

Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- Grading the Jack Eichel trade for the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres

- With Eichel dealt, who takes over as the hottest name in the trade-rumor mill now?



- Did Jeremy Colliton deserve to be fired as the Chicago Blackhawks' head coach?

- What will happen to Don Fehr now that the NHLPA board has approved an independent investigation into how Kyle Beach's allegations were handled in 2010?

- Alex Ovechkin catches Brett Hull for fourth all-time in goals. Will Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky for No. 1?

- What is the biggest on-ice surprise after one month of the NHL season?

- Listener questions, including: should the Boston Bruins be buyers or sellers?

And more!

