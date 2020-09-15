The Hockey News Podcast: Will Alex Pietrangelo Leave St. Louis?

Will the Blues captain go to market as a UFA? Is Peter Laviolette a good fit as the Capitals' new coach? What went wrong for Vegas? And more.

Alex Pietrangelo (David Berding-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- The Washington Capitals have hired Peter Laviolette as coach. Is he a good fit for them?

- The Dallas Stars are Stanley Cup finalists. Are they for real, or are they a Cinderella team on a fluke run?

- Were the Vegas Golden Knights unlucky losers, or do they have major needs to address this off-season?

- Alex Pietrangelo expresses disappointment over not having a new contract with the St. Louis Blues yet. Will he depart as a UFA?

- The Calgary Flames have removed coach Geoff Ward's interim tag. Will he be coaching a very different lineup by the time 2020-21 starts?

- Listener mailbag, including: should the Boston Bruins do whatever it takes to re-sign Torey Krug?

And more!

