The Hockey News Podcast: Will Alex Pietrangelo Leave St. Louis?
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
- The Washington Capitals have hired Peter Laviolette as coach. Is he a good fit for them?
- The Dallas Stars are Stanley Cup finalists. Are they for real, or are they a Cinderella team on a fluke run?
- Were the Vegas Golden Knights unlucky losers, or do they have major needs to address this off-season?
- Alex Pietrangelo expresses disappointment over not having a new contract with the St. Louis Blues yet. Will he depart as a UFA?
- The Calgary Flames have removed coach Geoff Ward's interim tag. Will he be coaching a very different lineup by the time 2020-21 starts?
- Listener mailbag, including: should the Boston Bruins do whatever it takes to re-sign Torey Krug?
And more!
