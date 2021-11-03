Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
The Hockey News Podcast: Will Hockey Learn from its Failure to Support Kyle Beach?
Can we trust the NHL to do the right thing going forward with Kyle Beach or other sexual assault victims? And much more.
Kyle Beach

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- Following a presser in which the NHL addressed Kyle Beach's sexual assault allegations against Brad Aldrich, do we trust the NHL to make meaningful changes and support victims going forward?

- Why was Kevin Cheveldayoff allowed to stay on as the Winnipeg Jets' GM, and do we put much weight into Mark Chipman's mission statement?

- Did the Montreal Canadiens make the right decision sending Cole Caufield to the AHL?

- The New York Rangers re-sign Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox for seven years at a $9.5-million AAV. A good deal for both sides?

- Have we ever seen a team tank as brazenly as the 2021-22 Arizona Coyotes?

- Listener questions, including: is Zdeno Chara finished?

And more!

Hockey Canada Announces Capital Cup City Challenge for U-17, Women's Teams

Hockey Canada has announced a new four-team tournament in Ottawa in late November, with three Canadian U-17 teams taking on Canada's women's hockey team from Nov. 26-Dec. 1 at TD Place Arena.

57 minutes ago
Slovak Player Boris Sádecký Passes Away

Boris Sádecký, a forward with the Bratislava Capitals of the ICEHL, has passed away at the age of 24 after collapsing during a game late last week.

1 hour ago
The Hockey News Power Rankings: Canes, Panthers Early Leaders

The first edition of The Hockey News' power rankings for the 2021-22 season are here, and it seems like a bunch of pre-season favorites haven't lived up to the billing – but it's still early.

2 hours ago