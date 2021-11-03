The Hockey News Podcast: Will Hockey Learn from its Failure to Support Kyle Beach?

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:



- Following a presser in which the NHL addressed Kyle Beach's sexual assault allegations against Brad Aldrich, do we trust the NHL to make meaningful changes and support victims going forward?



- Why was Kevin Cheveldayoff allowed to stay on as the Winnipeg Jets' GM, and do we put much weight into Mark Chipman's mission statement?



- Did the Montreal Canadiens make the right decision sending Cole Caufield to the AHL?



- The New York Rangers re-sign Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox for seven years at a $9.5-million AAV. A good deal for both sides?



- Have we ever seen a team tank as brazenly as the 2021-22 Arizona Coyotes?



- Listener questions, including: is Zdeno Chara finished?



And more!

