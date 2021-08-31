The Hockey News Podcast: Will Jack Eichel's Agent Switch Bring a Trade?
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
- The Montreal Canadiens have until Saturday to match the Carolina Hurricanes' one-year, $6.1-million offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi. What should Habs GM Marc Bergevin do?
- Jack Eichel switches agents, hires CAA super-agent Pat Brisson. What impact will Brisson have on the Buffalo Sabres' chances of trading Eichel?
- Predicting surprise snubs and invitees for the Canadian men's 2022 Olympic squad
- Do the Canadian and American women's national teams, set to meet in the World Championship final, own the greatest rivalry in sports?
- Has Matvei Michkov surpassed Connor Bedard in the 2023 draft-prodigy pecking order?
- Listener mailbag, including: who are some other offer-sheet targets still dangling out there?
And much more!
