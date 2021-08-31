The Hockey News Podcast: Will Jack Eichel's Agent Switch Bring a Trade?

Will Pat Brisson help facilitate an Eichel swap? Should Montreal match the Kotkaniemi offer sheet? Do the Canada and USA women have the best rivalry in sports? And more.

Jack Eichel (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- The Montreal Canadiens have until Saturday to match the Carolina Hurricanes' one-year, $6.1-million offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi. What should Habs GM Marc Bergevin do?

- Jack Eichel switches agents, hires CAA super-agent Pat Brisson. What impact will Brisson have on the Buffalo Sabres' chances of trading Eichel?

- Predicting surprise snubs and invitees for the Canadian men's 2022 Olympic squad

- Do the Canadian and American women's national teams, set to meet in the World Championship final, own the greatest rivalry in sports?

- Has Matvei Michkov surpassed Connor Bedard in the 2023 draft-prodigy pecking order?

- Listener mailbag, including: who are some other offer-sheet targets still dangling out there?

And much more!

