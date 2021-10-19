October 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
The Hockey News Podcast: Will Tampa Pull Another Salary-Cap Stunt?
Updated:
Original:

The Hockey News Podcast: Will Tampa Pull Another Salary-Cap Stunt?

Will the Lightning use a Nikita Kucherov injury to their advantage again? Is Evander Kane's NHL career over? Plus, early-season overreactions and more.
Author:
USATSI_16344961

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

- One week into the NHL season, what early overreaction storyline actually matters?

- The NHL suspends San Jose Sharks left winger Evander Kane 21 games for violating COVID-19 protocols. Has Kane played his last NHL game?

- Star right winger Nikita Kucherov is out long-term with a lower-body injury. Will the Tampa Bay Lightning exploit his absence for salary-cap wizardry just like they did last season?

- Jimmy Hayes' parents reveal he had cocaine and fentanyl in his system when he died. Does the NHL do enough to protect its athletes when they stop playing?

- Listener questions, including: How much leash does Carter Hart have left as the Philadelphia's No. 1 goaltender?

And more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Player.FM

Listen on TuneIn

Listen on Luminary

Listen on PodBay

Listen on Bullhorn

Listen on Breaker

Listen on Podfriend

Listen on PodKnife

Listen on Podhero

TOP HEADLINES

Claude Giroux
Play
News

Could the Ottawa Senators Pursue Claude Giroux This Season?

Claude Giroux's future is drawing some interest in the rumor mill. The Philadelphia Flyers captain is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July. One team that could be in the running is the Ottawa Senators.

24 minutes ago
Russia
Play
News

Russia Unveils Coaching Staff for Beijing 2022

Team Russia has unveiled a coaching staff for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games that is littered with former NHL talent.

1 hour ago
NHL Covers
News

Top 5 Examples of the EA Sports NHL Cover Curse

Perhaps nothing makes a hockey player more mainstream than being featured on the cover of the newest edition of EA Sports’ NHL video-game series. But many players who appeared on ‘Chel’ have had their share of problems, too. Coincidence or curse? You decide.

2 hours ago