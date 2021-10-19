The Hockey News Podcast: Will Tampa Pull Another Salary-Cap Stunt?
This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:
- One week into the NHL season, what early overreaction storyline actually matters?
- The NHL suspends San Jose Sharks left winger Evander Kane 21 games for violating COVID-19 protocols. Has Kane played his last NHL game?
- Star right winger Nikita Kucherov is out long-term with a lower-body injury. Will the Tampa Bay Lightning exploit his absence for salary-cap wizardry just like they did last season?
- Jimmy Hayes' parents reveal he had cocaine and fentanyl in his system when he died. Does the NHL do enough to protect its athletes when they stop playing?
- Listener questions, including: How much leash does Carter Hart have left as the Philadelphia's No. 1 goaltender?
And more!
