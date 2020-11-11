The Hockey News Prospect Podcast: Predicting the 2021 Calder Trophy Race
The Hockey News Prospect Podcast returns with Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy to chat about:
- Is Vasili Podkolzin's development being hurt in the KHL?
- Owen Power not attending Canada's World Junior Championship camp
- The fight for the 2021 Calder Trophy
- Which 2020 draft prospects will make the jump to the NHL
- Yaroslav Askarov
And more!
Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.
Listen on Spotify
Listen on IHeartRadio
Listen on Google Podcasts