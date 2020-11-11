SI.com
The Hockey News Prospect Podcast: Predicting the 2021 Calder Trophy Race

Who'll win the Calder Trophy? Is Vasili Podkolzin's development being hurt in the KHL? All that and more in the return of The Hockey News Prospect Podcast.
The Hockey News Prospect Podcast returns with Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy to chat about:

- Is Vasili Podkolzin's development being hurt in the KHL?

- Owen Power not attending Canada's World Junior Championship camp

- The fight for the 2021 Calder Trophy

- Which 2020 draft prospects will make the jump to the NHL

- Yaroslav Askarov

And more!

