August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 16 – Olivia Soares

Ashley Mouzzon speaks to Ohio State University alumnus and WCHA Champion, Olivia Soares, about her career, helping to build the women's ice hockey program at OSU and winning the first-ever WCHA Championship as a Buckeye.
Author:
Publish date:
Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 14 – Lyndsey Fry

On this week's episode, Ashley Mouzzon speaks to Ohio State University alumnus and WCHA Champion, Olivia Soares. Ashley talks to Olivia about her start in hockey, playing and helping build the women's ice hockey program at OSU and winning the first-ever WCHA Championship as a Buckeye.

In her new role as the women's ice hockey assistant coach at Colby College, Soares aims to take her hockey career experience to help strengthen her athletes on and off the ice. She also talks about the importance of diversity and inclusion within the sport of hockey.

whlpodcast
Tags
terms:
Women's Hockey Lifewomen's hockey

TOP HEADLINES

Aatu Raty
Play
News

Get Ready for the Aatu Raty Revenge Tour

Aatu Raty went from a top prospect for the 2021 draft to nearly falling outside of the first round. He's ready to prove he's exactly the prospect many once thought he was.

USATSI_16111068
Play
News

Are More Moves in Store for the Calgary Flames?

Changes were expected for the Calgary Flames following their disappointing performances over the past two seasons. GM Brad Treliving acknowledged as much. Three months later, however, there have been few significant changes to their roster.

Gretzky
Play
News

Wayne Gretzky Launches New NFT Collectibles

The Great One is the latest name in hockey getting into the digital marketplace space of NFTs.