Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 16 – Olivia Soares

Ashley Mouzzon speaks to Ohio State University alumnus and WCHA Champion, Olivia Soares, about her career, helping to build the women's ice hockey program at OSU and winning the first-ever WCHA Championship as a Buckeye.

On this week's episode, Ashley Mouzzon speaks to Ohio State University alumnus and WCHA Champion, Olivia Soares. Ashley talks to Olivia about her start in hockey, playing and helping build the women's ice hockey program at OSU and winning the first-ever WCHA Championship as a Buckeye.

In her new role as the women's ice hockey assistant coach at Colby College, Soares aims to take her hockey career experience to help strengthen her athletes on and off the ice. She also talks about the importance of diversity and inclusion within the sport of hockey.