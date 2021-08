Ashley Mouzzon speaks with Cornell University alum and USA Women's national ball hockey team assistant coach Amber Moore about her playing career, her time with the NWHL's Riveters, overcoming injuries and her newest role as an assistant coach.

Moore also discusses her role outside of hockey in education policy and what fuels that passion to create a better education system for the next generation.