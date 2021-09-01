Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 19 – Ellen Tully

Ellen Tully joins the show to about being a professional hockey team owner and building her organization, the Vermilion County Bobcats. She stresses the importance of building resources for her players and staff, such as mental health services and tuition assistance.

Women's Hockey Life co-host Ashley speaks with former hockey photographer and first female to solely own a North American pro hockey team, Ellen Tully. Ellen talks about her long history in hockey and her passion for community and giving back to her hometown of Danville, Illinois.



