September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 19 – Ellen Tully

Ellen Tully joins the show to about being a professional hockey team owner and building her organization, the Vermilion County Bobcats. She stresses the importance of building resources for her players and staff, such as mental health services and tuition assistance.
Author:
Publish date:
WHL Podcast _ Episode 16

Women's Hockey Life co-host Ashley speaks with former hockey photographer and first female to solely own a North American pro hockey team, Ellen Tully. Ellen talks about her long history in hockey and her passion for community and giving back to her hometown of Danville, Illinois.

Ellen also talks about being an owner and building her organization, the Vermilion County Bobcats, from the ground up. She stresses the importance of building resources for her players and staff such as mental health services and tuition assistance.

whlpodcast
Tags
terms:
Women's Hockey Lifepodcastwomen's hockey

TOP HEADLINES

Olympic logo on ice
Play
News

If NHLers Go to the 2022 Olympics, Which Nations are the Favorites?

A deal to send NHL players to the 2022 Beijing Games is imminent. Based on an early look at the players most likely to represent each country, how do the nations rank in terms of medal odds?

Vladimir Tarasenko
Play
News

Vladimir Tarasenko Still Awaits a Trade

It's been almost two months since Vladimir Taransenko reportedly requested a trade from the St. Louis Blues earlier in the off-season. Despite weeks of speculation, however, the 29-year-old winger is no closer to changing teams.

USATSI_15710265
Play
News

Islanders Sign Four Players to Multi-Year Extensions

The New York Islanders went on a signing frenzy, handing extensions to Kyle Palmieri, Ilya Sorokin, Casey Cizikas, and Anthony Beauvillier.