September 16, 2021
Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 20 – Reagan Rust

Co-host Ashley Mouzzon speaks with 2020 Beanpot Hall of Fame Inductee, Boston University alum and AIK player Reagan Rust about her move to Sweden, playing college hockey and her experience playing with the PWHPA.
Co-host Ashley Mouzzon speaks with 2020 Beanpot Hall of Fame Inductee, Boston University alum and AIK player Reagan Rust.

Reagan talks about her recent move from the United States to Sweden, playing with AIK and acclimating to the new culture. She also discusses her journey to BU after playing two years with RIT and making lasting memories in Boston.

Outside of college hockey, Reagan also played a year with the PWHPA and recalls some fun memories of her experience. 

