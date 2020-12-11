SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

The Hockey News Storytellers: Jack Michaels is the Voice of Enthusiasm

Edmonton Oilers play-by-play voice Jack Michaels shares his experiences leading up to his jump to the NHL, some of his favorite moments and more on the second edition of The Hockey News Storytellers.
Author:
Publish date:

Jack Michaels has been the radio voice of the Edmonton Oilers for over 10 seasons, and he’s seen a lot. If you haven't heard Jack call an Oilers game you’re missing something. his passion radiates through the airwaves as he calls the play by play and brings the action from the arena to the listener. 

But Jack Michaels, the broadcaster, becomes so much more when you hear and know his story. Jack’s journey to calling Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaltl’s games in Oil Country is inspirational. 

Scan this QR code to subscribe on your favorite platform.

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

​Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Player.FM

Listen on TuneIn

Listen on Luminary

Listen on PodBay

Listen on Bullhorn

Listen on Breaker

Listen on Podfriend

Listen on PodKnife

Listen on Podhero

TOP HEADLINES

R8W_2255 copy
Play
News

Canada's Players to Watch at the 2021 World Junior Championship

Canada named it's official 2021 World Junior Championship roster on Friday after a near month-long camp that saw a two-week stoppage. Here's a look at 10 names to keep an eye on in Edmonton this year.

01_20201208_AVG_AVT_VNB_8
Play
News

The Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the 2020-21 KHL Season

Steven Ellis and Darya Mironova highlight the best and the worst of the KHL season to date.

USATSI_14126130
Play
News

Seattle Mock Expansion Draft 1.0: Who Cracks The Kraken Roster?

This projected Kraken lineup features feisty forecheckers, expiring contracts and, of course, some Washington homecomings.