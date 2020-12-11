The Hockey News Storytellers: Jack Michaels is the Voice of Enthusiasm

Edmonton Oilers play-by-play voice Jack Michaels shares his experiences leading up to his jump to the NHL, some of his favorite moments and more on the second edition of The Hockey News Storytellers.

Jack Michaels has been the radio voice of the Edmonton Oilers for over 10 seasons, and he’s seen a lot. If you haven't heard Jack call an Oilers game you’re missing something. his passion radiates through the airwaves as he calls the play by play and brings the action from the arena to the listener.

But Jack Michaels, the broadcaster, becomes so much more when you hear and know his story. Jack’s journey to calling Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaltl’s games in Oil Country is inspirational.

