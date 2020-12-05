SI.com
The Hockey News Storytellers: Nick Kypreos' Journey from Stanley Cup to Television

Nick Kypreos joins host Ian Pulver to chat about his rise to the NHL, his career in broadcasting, his new show on Line Movement, his new book "Undrafted" and his drink line, Little Buddha Cocktail Co.
On the first episode of The Hockey News Storytellers, Nick Kypreos of Line Movement's shpow joins host Ian Pulver to talk about his journey from childhood to parenthood, going from minor hockey to professional hockey, leaving the game with a major injury to become a trusted hockey broadcaster, insider, author and entrepreneur and more.

Check out "Undrafted: here.

Scan this QR code to subscribe on your favorite platform.

