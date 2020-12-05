The Hockey News Storytellers: Nick Kypreos' Journey from Stanley Cup to Television
On the first episode of The Hockey News Storytellers, Nick Kypreos of Line Movement's shpow joins host Ian Pulver to talk about his journey from childhood to parenthood, going from minor hockey to professional hockey, leaving the game with a major injury to become a trusted hockey broadcaster, insider, author and entrepreneur and more.
