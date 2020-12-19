The Hockey News Storytellers: Rod Braceful's Journey to the USNTDP

USNTDP's Rod Braceful chats with Ian Pulver about his path from playing youth hockey in inner-city Detroit all the way to his current prestigious position as the program's assistant director of player personnel.

Rod Braceful has been the assistant director of player personnel for the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) for the past three years. But his career in hockey started long before that.

As one of the primary scouts and recruiters for the program, Braceful plays an integral role in the machine that is the USNTDP. Listen as he takes host Ian Pulver on his journey from playing youth hockey in inner-city Detroit, all the way to his current prestigious position.

This episode is a must-listen for players looking to evolve in their career as Braceful details the key factors that scouts search for in players both on and off the ice. On top of that, he takes a deep dive into how he broke into the hockey industry and gives actionable advice for those looking to do the same.

