The Hockey News Podcast: All-Mailbag Edition, Vol. 4

Which 'bust' prospect will break out this season? What rule(s) should the NHL change? Would the all-Canadian division work on a permanent basis? And more.

Carey Price and Auston Matthews (Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports)

This week on The Hockey News Podcast:

It's another all-mailbag edition! Senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin tackle questions such as:

- What should Jim Nill do with the Dallas Stars in the next few years?

- What prospect could go from bust to breakout in the 2020-21 season?

- Hot-take picks to be claimed in the expansion draft

- Could an all-Canadian division work as a long-term idea?

- What NHL rule changes would we like to see?

And many more!

