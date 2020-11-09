The Hockey News Podcast: All-Mailbag Edition, Vol. 4
This week on The Hockey News Podcast:
It's another all-mailbag edition! Senior writers Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin tackle questions such as:
- What should Jim Nill do with the Dallas Stars in the next few years?
- What prospect could go from bust to breakout in the 2020-21 season?
- Hot-take picks to be claimed in the expansion draft
- Could an all-Canadian division work as a long-term idea?
- What NHL rule changes would we like to see?
And many more!
Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.
Listen on Spotify
Listen on IHeartRadio
Listen on Google Play Music