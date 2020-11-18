The Hockey News Podcast: The Winners and Losers of Reverse Retro
This week on The Hockey News Podcast with hosts Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell:
- The NHL released all 31 Reverse Retro jerseys. Who are the winners and losers?
- Why has Mike Hoffman still not signed?
- The league and its players are still working on Jan 1 target date. Do we think it can happen?
- There's been a lot of talk about which team had the best offseason. But who are the top bust teams for 2020-21?
- Which host would win an arm wrestle?
And more!
