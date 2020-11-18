SI.com
The Hockey News Podcast: The Winners and Losers of Reverse Retro

Are the Devils any closer to becoming contenders? Where will Mike Hoffman land? All that and more on this week's edition of The Hockey News Podcast.
Author:
Publish date:

This week on The Hockey News Podcast with hosts Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell:

- The NHL released all 31 Reverse Retro jerseys. Who are the winners and losers?

- Why has Mike Hoffman still not signed?

- The league and its players are still working on Jan 1 target date. Do we think it can happen?

- There's been a lot of talk about which team had the best offseason. But who are the top bust teams for 2020-21?

- Which host would win an arm wrestle?

And more!

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

​Listen on Spotify

Listen on IHeartRadio

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Player.FM

Listen on TuneIn

Listen on Luminary

Listen on PodBay

Listen on Bullhorn

Listen on Breaker

Listen on Podfriend

Listen on PodKnife

Listen on Podhero

