The Hockey News Prospect Podcast: World Juniors In Trouble and Ayrton Martino Interview

Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy catch up on the latest World Junior Championship news, share thoughts on some of the top prospects and Ryan chats with 2021 NHL draft prospect Ayrton Martino.
This week on the Prospect Podcast with Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy:

- An interview with 2021 NHL draft prospect Ayrton Martino

- Ryan discusses three prospects catching his eye right now

- How concerned should we be about the World Junior Championship?

- Breaking down the players missing the tournament

- Will a goalie go in the top 10 at the 2021 NHL draft?

- Will Cole Caufield's game transfer to the NHL?

- Sleeper picks for the 2021 Calder Trophy

And more!

