The Hockey News Prospect Podcast: World Juniors In Trouble and Ayrton Martino Interview
This week on the Prospect Podcast with Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy:
- An interview with 2021 NHL draft prospect Ayrton Martino
- Ryan discusses three prospects catching his eye right now
- How concerned should we be about the World Junior Championship?
- Breaking down the players missing the tournament
- Will a goalie go in the top 10 at the 2021 NHL draft?
- Will Cole Caufield's game transfer to the NHL?
- Sleeper picks for the 2021 Calder Trophy
And more!
