Squid and the Ultimate Leafs Fan: Brad May

Former NHLer Brad May joins Mike Wilson and Rick Vaive to talk playing with and against some of the greats, playing 1000 NHL games and the quote that vilified him in the Bertuzzi-Moore incident

Former NHLer Brad May joins Mike Wilson and Rick Vaive to talk playing with and against some of the greats, playing 1000 NHL games and the quote that vilified him in the Bertuzzi-Moore incident

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

​Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Play Music

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

-----------------

Join us for Mike's Virtual Book Launch Event!

Two years in the making and 89 hockey games later, Mike is ready to launch his new book "The Ultimate Road Trip: All 89 Games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ultimate Leafs Fan." Following the Maple Leafs for the entire 2018-19 season, Mike met Leafs fans from across the globe, collecting their stories along the way. Now with co-author Lance Hornby, Mike is releasing that collection of stories.

Join us on Tuesday, October 6th at 6:00 pm on Instagram and Facebook LIVE! Mike, Lance, Rick Vaive and some special guests will discuss the book, stories from the road and of course the fans!