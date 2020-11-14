SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Squid and the Ultimate Leafs Fan Podcast: Al Iafrate

Al Iafrate joins the guys to talk about his years as a Toronto Maple Leaf and the difficulties he faced going pro after a short career in the OHL.
Author:
Publish date:

This week on the show, Al Iafrate joins Mike Wilson and Rick Vaive to talk about his years as a Toronto Maple Leaf and the difficulties he faced going pro after a short career in the OHL. 

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_12345889
Play
News

Matt Larkin's Top 250 Fantasy Hockey Players for 2020-21

A bizarre 2020-21 season setup requires even more preparation than normal for your pool. Time to start cramming with this exhaustive list.

USATSI_10611741_168393428_lowres
Play
News

Ten Women Who Have What it Takes to Become Hockey's Kim Ng

The Miami Marlins made history by naming Ng to be their GM. Sadly, hockey is behind the curve on gender equity, but it certainly isn't for a lack of qualified candidates.

IHM21-Promos(100)
Play
News

The Top 100 NCAA Players to Watch in 2020-21

It's going to be a huge year for Michigan kids and that's just the beginning. Our prospect expert counts down his faves.