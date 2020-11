Former NHLer Steve Ludzik joins Mike Wilson and Rick Vaive to talk about his fight with Parkinson’s disease and his foundation.

He also shares stories from his time playing with the Chicago Blackhawks and his stint coaching the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Mississauga IceDogs.

To learn more about the Steve Ludzik Foundation or to donate, click here.