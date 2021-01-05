SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

2020-21 Season Preview: Anaheim Ducks' Youth Movement

It's time to let the kids take charge in California.
Author:
Publish date:

The Anaheim Ducks are not going to be a contender in the West Division, but this season is about developing the team's young core. If they get everyone going, that alone can be a success.

TOP HEADLINES

Cole Caufield and Matt Boldy
Play
News

Matt Boldy Has Been a Do-Everything Guy for the United States

From big blocks to big goals, Matt Boldy has done just about everything right for the United States at the World Junior Championship. Minnesota Wild fans, you've got a good one.

29403882_1815255035443824_3281821825549467648_n
News

Hockey Lifer John Muckler Touched Every Corner of the Game

The five-time Stanley Cup winner, who died Monday night at the age of 86, left an indelible print on three NHL franchises and was an old-school hockey guy with a progressive mind.

Trevor Zegras
Play
News

Trevor Zegras Goes Into Gold Medal Game as an All-Time Great in U.S. World Junior History

The Anaheim Ducks prospect is chasing some of the most dynamic WJC players his country has ever produced and he can cement his legacy with a win in the championship game.