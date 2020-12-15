SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

2020-21 Season Preview: Ottawa Senators Are Focused on the Future

The Ottawa Senators have a promising young core to build around. This coming season, though, won't be pretty.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ottawa Senators have a promising young core to build around. This coming season, though, won't be pretty. How will they do during the 2020-21 NHL season? 

TOP HEADLINES

Farrell High Res 2
Play
News

How the USHL Has Navigated the Pandemic

The American circuit is the best junior league that has managed to play a somewhat regular schedule this season.

unnamed
News

Pierre Lacroix Was a Titan Among GMs and Should be in the Hall of Fame

The former beer salesman-turned agent-turned GM was the architect of a team that was the gold standard in the NHL for a decade and won two Cups and nine straight division titles.

USATSI_13969057
Play
News

Best of the Rest: Top Remaining Unrestricted Free Agents

A number of top-end UFAs remain available. Who are the best options left at each position?