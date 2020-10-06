2020 NHL Draft: Helge Grans

Need a right-shot defenseman? Helge Grans brings size, skating ability and puck-moving acumen to the table and he can be an asset on the power play, as well.

Malmo Redhawks

Should your time miss out on Wallinder – or prefer a righty over a lefty – may we interest you in Grans?

He played in Sweden’s south instead of Wallinder’s north, but Grans has the same qualities as his countryman. “He’s got the creativity and potential to be solid,” said one scout. “He’s a puck-mover who can sneak up as a fourth forward and find creative solutions. Super-high potential, surefire first-rounder.”

Grans split his season between Malmo’s SHL team and its junior squad. While he struggled to find offense against men, he was a point-per-gamer in junior and talent hawks liked how he handled himself in the SHL, points or not.

Other outings were a bit rockier. “He’s a really good puck-mover,” said another scout. “He can play the power play and did really well in the SHL when he came up. He had a very average tournament at Five Nations, but that can happen sometimes.”

Grans comes from a hockey family. His father, Morgan, and two brothers, Henning and Egon, also started playing in the local Troja-Ljungby program.

BEST CASE | Dougie Hamilton

