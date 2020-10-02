2020 NHL Draft Profile: Alexander Holtz

The undisputed best goal-scorer in the draft, Holtz has a thick, powerful frame and an ability to find open ice and dangerous scoring areas.

“He’s a shooter,” said one scout. “He’s a really good, in-tight goal-scorer. He’s hungry, he’s on the puck, he uses his body to gain and to hold advantages. He has great instincts to get into the right spots offensively and find the puck. He wants to score.”

But that doesn’t mean that’s all he’s able to do. Playing in the SHL as a teenager against men (he was 17 for half the season), Holtz was forced to play a sound game in all areas of the ice in order to earn his ice time. And even though he projects as having more goals than assists at the NHL level, he’s also able to make plays when the opportunity presents itself.

Where countryman Raymond is more of a wild card because he’s not yet physically developed, what you see is what you get with Holtz. “His game now is going to be his game in five years, it’s going to be his game in 10 years,” said another scout. “He’s going to score at the next level. There’s not as much projection. He’s pretty safe.”

BEST CASE | Filip Forsberg

