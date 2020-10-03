2020 NHL Draft Profile: Cole Perfetti

Once considered one of the best goal-scorers of the draft, Cole Perfetti has rounded his game to whole new levels.

It was almost comical how many posts and crossbars Perfetti hit in the first month of the OHL season, but the dynamic winger still ended up with huge numbers for Saginaw.

Perfetti had a great showing at the CHL-Russia series, earning a WJC camp invite with Canada. He fell short of the final roster, but look for him to grab a key offensive role next year. “He’s a very smart player, that’s what sets him apart from other guys,” said one scout. “The biggest concern for most scouts is skating. For a guy his size, you probably want him to be more explosive, but he’s able to compensate because of his smarts. For me, it’s not a concern.”

Even as an OHL rookie in 2018-19, Perfetti’s talents were so dazzling that NHL prospects Owen Tippett and Ryan McLeod asked to play with him when they were traded to Saginaw last year. He’s not a finished product, but the upside is tantalizing. “He’s an elite passer and playmaker,” said another scout. “The difference between him and Marco Rossi is that Cole needs to round out his defensive game. But you’re not drafting him to be a shutdown guy.”

BEST CASE | Mitch Marner

This excerpt is from The Hockey News' Draft Preview issue. Purchase a digital copy of the issue here.