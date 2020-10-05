2020 NHL Draft Profile: Dylan Holloway

After dominating Jr. A, Dylan Holloway made the jump to the NCAA and didn't look out of place. Scouts definitely noticed, and Holloway is one to get excited about.

Steven Ellis/The Hockey News

Dylan Holloway ripped up the Alberta Jr. A League last year and easily could have done a victory lap in Okotoks or played more junior in the USHL. Instead, he took his talents to Madison to play against older NCAA competition just weeks after he turned 18.

“He’s a great skater,” said one scout. “He can get up and go. It’s hard for a kid that age to be a freshman in the Big Ten. He’s got pretty good hands, but sometimes they let him down in 1-on-1 situations. Maybe he’s trying to do too much. But he put up pretty good numbers for a freshman.”

Offensively, Holloway got better by the end of the season, tallying nine of his 17 points in the final 10 games. Although he grew up playing as a center, he was moved over to left wing at Wisconsin. “I don’t know if scouts give enough credit to kids who play college as draft-eligibles,” said another scout. “He has more of a two-way ability than a dynamic offensive game, but he has some upside, no doubt about it.”

Holloway’s dad, Bruce, was a minor-leaguer who had a cup of coffee with the Canucks, who drafted him 136th overall in 1981.

BEST CASE | Dylan Larkin

