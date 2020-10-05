2020 NHL Draft Profile: Jack Quinn

A fantastic goal-scorer, Jack Quinn proved he can hang with the best in the OHL. How will that translate to the NHL?

Give credit to Ottawa GM James Boyd: he predicted Quinn would be a first-rounder before the season even began.

Did he realize Quinn might even push his way into the top 10? That would have been quite the forecast, but Quinn evolved into one of the OHL’s deadliest attackers this year, as one of only two players to hit the 50-goal mark (Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson was the other). “All he does is score, the toughest thing in hockey,” said one scout. “He’s smart, always in the right place at the right time, good shot. We like him. The skating will have to come up.”

Playing on a juggernaut 67’s squad, Quinn had to earn his playing time on a roster flush with mature talent. To that end, he contributed offense both on the power play and the penalty kill, with three shorthanded goals.

That complete game is highly sought-after. “He’s on the boards, he’s up and down the ice,” said another scout. “He’s not a huge guy, but he’s going to win battles and get pucks. He gives pucks and gets to the next spot to get it back. He’s a highly skilled offensive guy who plays all 200 feet.”

BEST CASE | William Nylander

