2020 NHL Draft Profile: Marco Rossi

Marco Rossi the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as the OHL’s top scorer, was also one of the most popular players in the league’s annual coaches poll. He was named the smartest player, best playmaker and best shootout shooter in the Eastern Conference while placing top-three in three more categories. “I love the way he plays,” said one scout. “I compare him with Nico Hischier but with a little more bite in his game. Guys try to get under his skin, and he won’t have any of it. He’s skilled, smart, sees the ice well and plays the game the right way. I’m a big fan.”

Playing for coach Andre Tourigny in Ottawa, the Austrian import made it a point to try and dominate in practice in order to get better. Keep in mind, the 67’s were one of the best teams in the entire major junior ranks. “He’s got a ton of skill, has the ability to play the game with pace and to play fast and execute and make decisions,” said another scout. “Physically, he might be the guy closest in the OHL to being NHL-ready. He’s a physical specimen, he’s a workhorse, and he can think the game at that speed.”

BEST CASE | Nico Hischier

