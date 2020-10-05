2020 NHL Draft Profile: Seth Jarvis

Need goals? Seth Jarvis has them. Coming off a wicked season with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks, there are some definite similarities between Jarvis and Brayden Point.

Pro-Am Images

Being small is no longer the detriment in the NHL that it was a decade ago, but it’s still a big man’s league. So even a player who’s as smart, skilled and agile as Jarvis is going to come with a certain number of red flags. “The best word I can use for him is cagey,” said one scout. “I like Seth, and I like his spirit, and I like the way he plays, but he’s small.”

The positive thing about Jarvis is that he uses his smarts to avoid putting himself in a position where he’s going to take a beating, but he does so without being a perimeter player in the WHL. The biggest concern projecting him as an NHL player is how he’s going to adapt to a league where players are bigger and stronger. Some small players find a way, while others struggle.

Scouts really liked the way Jarvis came on as the season progressed and were particularly impressed with his second half. “He’s probably the biggest riser for me,” said another scout. “I don’t think anyone would have thought he was a first-round guy in December, but he’s put himself into consideration. He’s really talented, really quick.”

BEST CASE | Brayden Point

