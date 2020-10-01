2020 NHL Draft Profile: Tim Stutzle

Courtesy of Adler Mannheim

It's tough to find a comparison for what Tim Stutzle did in Germany’s top league this season because Leon Draisaitl was playing against teens in the WHL at the same age.

Simply put, Stutzle was a key contributor on one of the best teams in the DEL and the well-deserved rookie of the year. “He’s doing things in a men’s league that very few draft picks have done in recent history,” said one scout. “Every game he’s a go-to guy. He’s got such great hockey sense and IQ, he’s got three-zone awareness, he’s good away from the puck, he’s great with the puck. He not only complements other skill players, he actually makes them better.”

Stutzle centered an all-draft line for Germany at the WJC with Lukas Reichel and J.J. Peterka on his flanks. Again, Stutzle was a driver on what was a very competitive German squad. “He has elite hands, plays at a high pace and is very cerebral in the offensive zone,” said another scout. “He’s going to have some adjustments when he comes over in terms of his two-way play and ability to compete for the puck, but his skill is through the roof.”

BEST CASE | Patrick Kane

