2020 NHL Draft Profile: William Wallinder

A big Swedish defender who can move the puck and skate well out of the Swedish MODO program? Does that sound familiar to anyone?

William Wallinder his year with an eye-opening performance for Modo at the Junior Club World Cup in Russia, and also helped Sweden take bronze at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup – so he packed a lot in before the real season began.

Locally, he was the top-scoring defenseman on a very good Modo junior squad. “He’s a big D-man who skates really well, and that’s always attractive,” said one scout. “He’s a good puck-mover, a smart player with high potential. He’s the type of guy every team wants.”

Along with his stellar work for the junior team, Wallinder also saw a good amount of action with Modo’s top squad, which had a real chance of earning promotion from the second-tier Allsvenskan to the SHL, but lost the opportunity when the season was cut short.

Wallinder will see even more time with the big squad next year. “He’s got all the attributes to be a really good defenseman,” said another scout. “There are all sorts of things to like. He just needs to push himself to be the best player out there every game, to not be a passenger but be the guy at the steering wheel and taking charge.”

BEST CASE | Victor Hedman

This excerpt is from The Hockey News' Draft Preview issue. Purchase a digital copy of the issue here.