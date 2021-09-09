September 9, 2021
Arizona Coyotes Might Not be Done Making Moves

It's been a busy off-season for Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. He made a number of trades over the course of the summer and could have more moves in store before the season opens in October.

NHL 22: How Superstar X-Factors Work

As more features get announced in NHL 22, here's a quick breakdown of how x-factors will work in the next iteration of the EA Sports hockey franchise.

Backes Signs One-Day Contract, Retires as a Blue

David Backes has signed a one-day contract with the St. Louis Blues to retire as a member of the team that drafted him.