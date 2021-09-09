2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres are coming off of a terrible campaign and the 2021-22 season isn't going to be much better. But how bad will it be?
The Sabres are coming off of a terrible campaign and the 2021-22 season isn't going to be much better. But how bad will it be?
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
It's been a busy off-season for Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. He made a number of trades over the course of the summer and could have more moves in store before the season opens in October.
As more features get announced in NHL 22, here's a quick breakdown of how x-factors will work in the next iteration of the EA Sports hockey franchise.
David Backes has signed a one-day contract with the St. Louis Blues to retire as a member of the team that drafted him.