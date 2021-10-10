October 10, 2021
All Eyes on Eichel and Ongoing Stalemate with Sabres

Jack Eichel has switched agents, been stripped of his captaincy and likely played his final game for the Buffalo Sabres. Eichel’s future, however, remains in limbo due to a stalemate over how to treat a herniated disk that has sidelined him since March.

19 hours ago
Last Second Questions Before Your Fantasy Hockey Draft

A season unlike any other left fantasy GMs with more questions than answers. What do you need to know before draft time?

21 hours ago
The Stakes Are High for the Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are desperately looking to get back into the playoffs this season, but, even in the weak Pacific Division, there’s no assurance they’ll be one of the four playoff teams. To say this is a do-or-die year for Vancouver and GM Jim Benning is an understatement.

Oct 8, 2021