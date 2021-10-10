2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames had a rocky season last year. Will things get better in their return to the Pacific Division?
The Calgary Flames had a rocky season last year. Will things get better in their return to the Pacific Division?
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Jack Eichel has switched agents, been stripped of his captaincy and likely played his final game for the Buffalo Sabres. Eichel’s future, however, remains in limbo due to a stalemate over how to treat a herniated disk that has sidelined him since March.
A season unlike any other left fantasy GMs with more questions than answers. What do you need to know before draft time?
The Canucks are desperately looking to get back into the playoffs this season, but, even in the weak Pacific Division, there’s no assurance they’ll be one of the four playoff teams. To say this is a do-or-die year for Vancouver and GM Jim Benning is an understatement.