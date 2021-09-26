The Avalanche are expected to be Stanley Cup contenders, but did they learn enough from the playoff loss from last season?
The Avalanche are expected to be Stanley Cup contenders, but did they learn enough from the playoff loss from last season?
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
For the second straight season, the Islanders were on the cusp of making the finals only to be defeated by the eventual Cup champions. They're projected to be contenders again, and your fantasy team should take note.
Boyle believed his body was sharp heading into the abbreviated 2020-21 season. Thirty-one NHL teams did not seem to agree. And so for the first time since 2008, Boyle found himself watching the league move on without him. He wants to change that for 2021-22.
French official Luc Tardif was elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation on Saturday ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February.