2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Dallas Stars

The Stars couldn't back up a Stanley Cup appearance in 2020 with a playoff appearance. Can the Stars bounce back with much of the same core that nearly won the championship two seasons ago?
The fantasy options beyond Kaprizov, Fiala and Talbot are rather ordinary at best unless Boldy or Marco Rossi make a huge impact, making the Wild’s players more of an afterthought in most fantasy leagues. But the youth might pay off in a big way for your team.
With training camps around the corner, NHL teams took part in various prospect tournaments across the league over the weekend. Here's a look at some of the top performers.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have told Zac Rinaldo to stay away from training camp after the forward refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.