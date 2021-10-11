October 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Edmonton Oilers

For years, we've been talking about Edmonton's inability to move far in the playoffs despite having two of the best players in the world. Will that finally change this season?
Author:
and

For years, we've been talking about Edmonton's inability to move far in the playoffs despite having two of the best players in the world. Will that finally change this season?

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_16854769
Play
News

Fantasy Hockey: Head-to-Head Primer Week 1

The NHL season is here, and Jason Chen has everything you need to know to kick off your fantasy hockey season this week.

1 hour ago
Jack Eichel
Play
News

Some Movement At Last in the Jack Eichel Saga?

Following months of speculation over Jack Eichel's trade status, there's been a bit of a breakthrough with talks becoming a bit more serious.

2 hours ago
Riley Sheahan
Play
News

A New Mindset: Mental Health and Hockey

Athletes across the sporting world are speaking out about mental health – and more andmore NHL players appear to be taking the message to heart.

5 hours ago