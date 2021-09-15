2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Florida Panthers
The Panthers took big strides last season, but ultimately lost to the Stanley Cup champions in the first round. Can the Panthers push the envelope this year?
The Panthers took big strides last season, but ultimately lost to the Stanley Cup champions in the first round. Can the Panthers push the envelope this year?
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
After shipping out Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson in July, Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said his club was undergoing a “competitive rebuild”. Whether Filip Forsberg is part of it remains to be determined.
The Arizona Coyotes have named John Ferguson Jr. as the team's new assistant GM.
Had 2020-21 been like any other year, Jean-Luc Foudy would have been ripping apart the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires. Instead, he spent most of the season with Colorado's AHL affiliate. Foudy hopes that'll take his development to a new level.